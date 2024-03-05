Germany’s latest 5-Year Bobl auction saw the yield increase to 2.4%, up from the previous rate of 2.3%. Investors closely watch these auctions as they provide insight into the country’s borrowing costs and overall market sentiment. The data was updated on March 5, 2024, showing a slight uptick in yields. This news comes amidst global economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics, highlighting the need for continued monitoring of key financial indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com