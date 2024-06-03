German American Bancorp (GABC) has announced and finalized the sale of assets belonging to its wholly-owned subsidiary, German American Insurance, to the Hilb Group. The transaction, which is an all-cash deal valued at $40 million, results in an approximate post-tax gain of $27 million, after accounting for transaction costs.German American Insurance will continue its operations in southern Indiana and Kentucky, rebranded as German American Insurance – A Hilb Group Company. Leadership will remain unchanged with Diana Wilderman serving as President of German American Insurance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com