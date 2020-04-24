German Business Confidence Plunges In April

German business sentiment plunged more-than-expected in April, reports said citing survey data from ifo Institute on Friday.

The business confidence index fell to 74.3 in April from 85.9 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 80.0.

Assessment of current situation as well as expectations deteriorated in April.

The current conditions index slid to 79.5 from 92.9 last month. The reading was also below economists’ forecast of 81.0.

The expectations index fell to 69.4 from 79.5 a month ago. The expected level was 75.0.

