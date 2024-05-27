German business sentiment remained stable in May, according to survey data released by the ifo Institute on Monday.The business climate index held steady at 89.3 in May, unchanged from April. Analysts had anticipated an improvement, forecasting a rise to 90.3.April’s score was revised down slightly from an initial 89.4.While companies’ assessment of their current situation declined in May, their outlook for the future saw some improvement compared to April.The current situation index fell to 88.3, falling short of the forecasted 89.9. In contrast, the expectations index rose to 90.4, just under the predicted 90.5.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com