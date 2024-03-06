New data released on 6 March 2024 reveals a significant decline in German car registrations, with the indicator dropping to 5.4%. This marks a stark contrast from the previous indicator of 19.1% recorded in January 2024. The comparison period, year-over-year, highlights the substantial decrease in car registrations within the German market.The abrupt decline raises concerns about the state of the automotive industry in Germany, a country known for its robust car manufacturing sector. The current figure of 5.4% underscores a substantial shift in consumer demand or market dynamics affecting car sales. Analysts and industry experts are closely monitoring this trend to assess the potential implications for both the domestic and global automotive markets. As the situation continues to evolve, stakeholders in the industry will be keen to understand the underlying factors contributing to this sharp decrease in German car registrations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com