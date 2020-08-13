German Companies Expect To Return To Normal In 11 Months: Ifo

German companies expect it would take eleven months on an average before their business situation turns to normal, a survey from the ifo Institute showed Thursday.

The survey showed that the coronavirus is having particularly lasting effect on service providers. Service providers said it will take 11.7 months to return to business as usual.

In construction, it is expected to take 11.1 months and 10.3 months in trade. Manufacturers said it might take 10.1 months to return to normal.

“The road to normalcy is still very long for many companies,” said ifo researcher Klaus Wohlrabe. “Even once all public restrictions are lifted, companies will still have to deal with their consequences.”

