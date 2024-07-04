Germany’s construction sector experienced a slowdown in its contraction rate in June, marking the slowest decline in ten months, according to the HCOB Purchasing Managers’ survey conducted by S&P Global, released on Thursday.The Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 39.7 in June from 38.5 in May. Although the index remains well below the neutral threshold of 50.0, it reached its highest level since August 2022.The survey revealed a significant deceleration in the decline of housing activity for the second consecutive month, despite housing remaining the weakest performing sector in the survey. In contrast, the contraction rates in both commercial and civil engineering activities showed little change from May.The construction sector faced a decrease in new orders attributed to challenging demand conditions; however, the rate of decline was the slowest since February 2023.Sentiment improved, becoming the least negative since February 2022, bolstered by a reduction in interest rates.Declining workloads led to ongoing job cuts within the construction sector, extending the current trend of falling employment to 27 months.In June, constructors continued to reduce their purchasing activity. The resulting lower demand for building materials led to increased capacity among suppliers.The average purchase prices declined for the third consecutive month, with the fastest rate of decrease in this sequence, according to the survey.”For the first time since the beginning of 2023, the headline HCOB Construction PMI has risen for two consecutive months,” stated Hamburg Commercial Bank Chief Economist Cyrus de la Rubia. “It appears that the cautious turnaround in interest rates is beginning to have an impact on the construction industry,” de la Rubia added.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com