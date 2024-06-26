The GfK Consumer Climate Index in Germany has shown a noticeable decline, reaching -21.8 in June 2024, compared to the previous month’s figure of -21.0. The latest data, updated on 26 June 2024, indicates a further drop in consumer sentiment as the country grapples with ongoing economic uncertainties.The Consumer Climate Index, a key indicator of economic confidence among German consumers, suggests that households are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. The decrease from -21.0 in June to -21.8 in July reflects growing pessimism about future personal financial situations, overall economic conditions, and employment prospects.Economic analysts attribute the downward trend to a combination of rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, and concerns over energy prices, which continue to unsettle consumers. The latest figures underscore the challenges facing policymakers as they strive to restore confidence and stimulate economic activity in the largest economy in Europe.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com