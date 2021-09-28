Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / German Consumer Confidence To Improve In October

German Consumer Confidence To Improve In October

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

German consumer confidence is set to improve in October, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Tuesday.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to +0.3 points from -1.1 in September. The score was forecast to fall further to -1.5.

GfK said the consumer climate has reached its highest level in almost a year and a half.

Even if the consumer climate has almost reached its pre-crisis level, it remains to be seen whether we can speak of a fundamental trend reversal,” Rolf B?rkl, GfK consumer expert, said. “What matters here is how the infection process will develop in the winter months and whether new restrictions will be necessary.”

Both economic and income expectations as well as the propensity to buy advanced in September.

The economic sentiment indicator gained 7.7 points to 48.5 points in September. Likewise, the income indicator climbed 6.9 points to 37.4.

After a plus of 3.1 points, the propensity to buy indicator currently showed a value of 13.4 points.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.