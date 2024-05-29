Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a marginal increase in May 2024, rising to 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, according to the latest data updated on 29 May 2024. This follows a 2.2% YoY growth recorded in April 2024.The figures indicate a slight upward trend in inflation, as measured by the CPI, which compares changes in prices for a basket of consumer goods and services over the same month from the previous year. The current 2.4% growth in May shows a continuing but modest escalation in consumer prices.This increase is indicative of ongoing pressures on the German economy, with factors such as energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and other inflationary pressures potentially contributing to the uptick. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming months to gauge if this trend persists and its implications on economic policy and consumer spending.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com