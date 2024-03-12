The latest data on the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) reveals that the indicator remained unchanged at 2.5% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. This information, which reflects the year-over-year comparison, indicates that prices have maintained their stability in Germany. The previous indicator for February 2024 had also stood at 2.5%, showing consistency in the country’s inflation rate.The report, updated on 12th March 2024, highlights the ongoing trend in Germany’s CPI, signaling a steady economic environment. The CPI is a crucial measure of inflation that impacts consumers, businesses, and policymakers, influencing decisions on spending, investment, and monetary policy. With the German CPI holding firm, it suggests a balanced economic landscape in the country amidst global uncertainties and market fluctuations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com