Germany's current account balance saw a positive growth in February 2024, reaching 29.8 billion euros. This marks an increase from the previous month's balance of 27.9 billion euros, which was recorded in January 2024. The latest data, updated on 11 April 2024, reflects the country's strong economic performance and export activities, contributing to the growth of its current account surplus. The increase in the current account balance indicates Germany's continued success in international trade and financial transactions, solidifying its position as a key player in the global economy.