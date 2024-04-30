According to preliminary data from Destatis, the German economy successfully evaded a recession in the first quarter. Contrary to the revised 0.5 percent decline experienced in the previous quarter, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surprisingly grew by 0.2 percent sequentially. This exceeded the marginal 0.1 percent growth that was initially anticipated.Destatis attributed this growth to a boost in exports and gross fixed capital formation in the construction sector. However, a decrease was observed in household spending compared to the previous quarter.On an annual scale, the calendar-adjusted GDP experienced a shrinkage of 0.2 percent, maintaining the same rate observed in the fourth quarter. This also met the forecasted expectations. Price-adjusted GDP recorded an annual decline of 0.9 percent, succeeding a 0.4 percent decrease, as shown in the data.In related news, the Federal Labor Agency reported a stable unemployment rate in Germany for April, remaining at 5.9 percent. However, the number of unemployed people rose by 10,000, surpassing the predicted increase of 7,000.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com