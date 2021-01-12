Germany’s economy is set to expand this year on the back of export growth, but the biggest euro area economy will reach pre-crisis level only in the first half of next year, Federation of German Industries/BDI said Tuesday.
The industry body predicted 3.5 percent growth for the German economy this year. GDP shrunk around 5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns hurt economic activity severely.
Exports are expected to grow 6 percent after an 11 percent slump last year.
“A return to the pre-crisis level will therefore not be achieved in the current year,” BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said.
“But there should be a good chance that it will succeed in the first half of 2022.”
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- German Economy To Grow 3.5% This Year – BDI - January 12, 2021
- Pound Spikes Up As BoE Bailey Downplays Negative Rate Hopes - January 12, 2021
- *India Dec Inflation 4.59% Vs. 6.93% In Nov, Consensus 5.28% - January 12, 2021