Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / German Export Growth Improve Strongly In August

German Export Growth Improve Strongly In August

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Germany’s export growth accelerated sharply in August, suggesting that activity in the biggest euro area economy revved up after a brief summer lull, despite a strong euro.

Exports grew a calendar-and-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent from July, when they rose 0.2 percent.

Shipments increased for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in a year.

“While financial markets and the ECB have been discussing the risks of a stronger euro, the country which often claims to be export world champion is still enjoying a strong export recovery,” ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

“Despite the summer lull, the year 2017 should be the best year for German exports since 2010.”

Imports also rose for a second month running, up 1.2 percent in August after 2.4 percent growth in July.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 21.6 billion from EUR 19.3 billion in July. Economists had expected EUR 19.5 billion shortfall.

On a year-on-year basis, German exports grew 7.2 percent and imports rose 8.5 percent.

Exports to the EU climbed 8.5 percent and imports from the group grew 10.8 percent. Shipments to the euro area rose 10.6 percent and imports from the region increased 10.4 percent.

ING Bank’s Brzeski said that the biggest risks for the German economy and the export sector come from the outside.

“Geopolitical risks, a slowdown of the US or UK economy and a deflating eu(ro)phoria could dent the strong growth momentum,” the economist said.

“However, for the time being, the German economy is enjoying the best of all worlds: strong domestic demand and surging exports.”

The Destatis also reported that the German current account surplus in August grew to EUR 17.8 billion from EUR 16.9 billion a year ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.