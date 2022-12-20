Confidence among German exporters improved slightly in December, as they expect better demand conditions for the automotive and electrical sector, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Tuesday.

The ifo Export Expectations index rose to a 6-month high of 1.6 points from 0.9 points in November.

German manufacturers are cautiously optimistic as they head into the New Year, ifo said.

Despite a slight drop from the previous month, the automotive industry continues to expect considerable growth in the near future.

After a setback in November, the electrical industry and beverage producers are increasingly seeing international business as opportunities.

Nonetheless, the chemical industry is expecting export sales to decline, as is the metal industry. The furniture industry is also still pessimistic about its business abroad.

