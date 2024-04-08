Data from Destatis revealed that Germany experienced a larger than anticipated decline in exports in February, following a recovery in January. Exports fell by 2.0% in February, a notable difference from the 6.3% increase seen in the previous month. Economists had predicted a more modest decrease of 0.5%.Simultaneously, there was unexpected growth in imports of 3.2%, maintaining the upward trend following a 3.3% rise in January. Economists had originally predicted a 1.0% decline in imports.As a result of these trade shifts, the trade surplus decreased to €21.4 billion, down from €27.6 billion in January. It also fell short of economists’ projections which placed the surplus at €25.5 billion.Assessed on a yearly basis, exports experienced a 1.2% decrease, offsetting a previous 1.6% increase. However, the yearly decrease in imports reduced, recording a slow to 6.7% from a previous 7.5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com