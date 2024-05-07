In March 2024, German factory orders experienced a decline of 0.4% compared to the previous month, halting the 0.2% growth seen in February 2024. The latest data, updated on May 7, 2024, reflects the Month-over-Month comparison period. This decrease in factory orders may indicate a slowdown in Germany’s industrial sector, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. As one of the leading manufacturing nations in Europe, Germany’s factory orders are closely monitored as they can provide insights into the overall health of the global economy. Analysts will be watching closely to assess if this decline is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more sustained trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com