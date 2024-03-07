German factory orders faced a sharp decline in January 2024, as reported by the latest data released on March 7, 2024. The previous indicator, which stood at a promising 12% growth in December 2023, took a negative turn, plummeting to -11.3% in January 2024. This significant drop indicates a challenging period for the manufacturing sector in Germany.The comparison of the month-over-month data paints a grim picture, showcasing the stark reversal in the manufacturing industry’s fortunes within a short span. The sudden downturn in factory orders highlights the potential economic challenges that Germany might be facing in the near future. Analysts and policymakers will closely monitor this development to assess its impact on the broader economy and implement appropriate measures to address the situation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com