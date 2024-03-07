The German manufacturing sector experienced a significant decrease in factory orders in January, according to statistics released by Destatis. Factory orders fell by 11.3% monthly, a striking contrast to the growth of 12.0% recorded in December. Industry analysts had predicted a 6.0% decrease.Destatis attributed this sudden decline to the large amount of substantial orders in December 2023. Both foreign and domestic orders declined at a rate of 11.4% and 11.2% respectively. However, taking a less fluctuating three-month comparative view, orders received from November to January were 2.3% higher than the preceding three months.Year-on-year, new orders fell by 6.0%, which was a complete reversal from the 6.6% growth observed in December.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com