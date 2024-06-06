Data released on June 6, 2024, reveals a slight increase in German factory orders for April. The orders registered a decrease of -0.2%, a modest improvement compared to March’s -0.4% decline. This month-over-month comparison indicates that while the sector is still contracting, the rate of decline has slowed.April’s figures come as a mild relief after the sharper drop witnessed in March 2024. The data reflect a slowly stabilizing manufacturing sector, which has faced multiple challenges this year, including supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties. Analysts believe that this gradual improvement, although not substantial, could signal a turning point for the industry if the trend continues in the coming months.Businesses and investors are now looking ahead to see whether this slight uptick is the beginning of a more robust recovery or a short-lived bounce. The data for the subsequent months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Germany’s industrial sector for the rest of the year. Stay tuned for further updates as new information becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com