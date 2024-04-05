According to recent data released on April 5, 2024, German factory orders experienced a positive turn in February 2024. The previous indicator for January 2024 had shown a significant decrease of -11.3%. However, in February 2024, the current indicator rebounded, showing a growth of 0.2%. This improvement marks a positive shift in the country’s manufacturing sector.The comparison, which was conducted on a month-over-month basis, highlighted the turnaround in the German factory orders. The Actual comparison showed the positive change in February compared to the previous month, indicating a recovery in production levels. This news brings hope for Germany’s economic recovery and indicates a potential uptick in industrial output in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com