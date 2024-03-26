The German consumer confidence is expected to rise in April, according to a recent survey by market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) released this Tuesday.The forecasted consumer confidence index climbed to -27.4 in April from a revised -28.8 in March. This indicates a slight improvement in economic and income expectations over the last month. However, the propensity to buy has remained more or less static.The economic expectations index showed a minor rise of 3.3 points, bringing it to -3.1 in March. In parallel, the income expectations indicator showed a similar increase of 3.3 points, settling at -1.5.In contrast, consumer buying tendencies continued to trail behind income developments. The Agency recorded a slight dip in its relevant index to -15.3 from -15.0 in February.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com