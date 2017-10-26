German GfK Consumer Sentiment To Fall In November

German consumer confidence is set to fall in November, survey data from market research group GfK showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 10.7 in November from 10.8 in October. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.8.

The indicator dropped slightly for the second time in a row. However, GfK said consumer sentiment remains good.

Both economic expectations and propensity to buy improved in October. In contrast, income expectations fell for the second time in a row.

The economic expectations indicator rose notably by 10.1 points to 43.5 in October. Meanwhile, the income expectations dropped 4 points to 48.7. Nonetheless, the score rose by almost 4 points from the previous year.

Despite slightly muted income prospects, consumer confidence continued to be high in fall of 2017. Willingness-to-buy gained 2.2 points to 59.2 points in October.

The research group confirmed its forecast that real private consumption will grow by at least 1.5 percent this year.

GfK sees certain risks to German consumption situation, mainly from the international environment. These are the faltering Brexit negotiations, tensions in North Korea and future US trade policy.

