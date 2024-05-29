Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) experienced a significant dip in May, continuing the downward trend observed in April. According to the latest data, the HICP stopped at 0.2% month-over-month in May 2024, a notable decline from the 0.6% recorded in April 2024.These figures, updated as of May 29, 2024, reflect a continued cooling of inflationary pressures within the largest economy in the Eurozone. The reduction from April’s figures indicates that measures to curb rising consumer prices may be taking effect, providing relief to consumers and policymakers alike.This month-over-month comparison underscores the changing landscape of consumer prices over the spring period. While the previous month saw a modest increase, the sharp drop to 0.2% in May suggests more stable consumer pricing ahead. As the German economic watchers assess these developments, close monitoring of the HICP will be crucial for future forecasting and economic planning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com