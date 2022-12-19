German business confidence strengthened at the end of the year, reports said citing survey results from the Munich-based ifo Institute on Monday.
The business confidence index rose to 88.6 in December from revised 86.4 in the previous month. This was also above economists’ forecast of 87.4.
The current situation index came in at 94.4 in December. The score was expected to climb moderately to 93.5.
At 83.2, the expectations index also remained above the expected level of 82.0.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- German Ifo Business Sentiment Strengthens In December - December 19, 2022
- *Germany Dec Ifo Expectations 83.2, Consensus 82.0: Reports - December 19, 2022
- *Germany Dec Ifo Current Conditions 94.4, Consensus 93.5: Reports - December 19, 2022