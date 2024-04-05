The German Import Price Index for February 2024 has shown improvement compared to the previous month. The indicator, which measures the changes in prices of goods imported to Germany, reached -4.9% in February, showing a slight decrease from the previous rate of -5.9% in January 2024.This data, updated on 05 April 2024, compares the change in import prices in February 2024 to the same month a year ago. The improvement in the Import Price Index indicates a potential stabilization in import costs for Germany, which can have implications for inflation and overall economic conditions in the country. Investors and analysts will be keen on monitoring future trends in import prices to gauge the state of the German economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com