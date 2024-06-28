The German Import Price Index has revealed a notable shift for the month of May 2024, marking a significant improvement compared to the preceding month’s data. According to recent updates, the index has reached -0.4% for May, a considerable decrease in its year-over-year rate from the -1.7% recorded in April 2024. This data was officially updated on 28 June 2024.The -0.4% recorded for May indicates a slower decline in import prices compared to the previous month, suggesting potential stabilization in the pricing of imported goods into Germany. The previous indicator of -1.7% highlighted a sharper decrease for April 2024 when compared to the same month a year ago.This latest data on the German Import Price Index could suggest an easing of inflationary pressures and be indicative of adjustments within the broader economic landscape. Analysts will likely be scrutinizing these figures closely as they assess the potential impact on Germany’s economic policy and future market movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com