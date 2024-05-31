On May 31, 2024, updated figures revealed that Germany’s Import Price Index for April 2024 showed a slowing decline, with the indicator stopping at -1.7%. This is a significant improvement from the previous month’s decline of -3.6% in March 2024.The data, which compared year-over-year changes, indicates that although prices for imported goods are still lower than last year, the rate of decrease has lessened. In March, the Import Price Index reflected a sharper annual downturn compared to the milder contraction seen in April.This improvement may suggest a stabilization in the costs of imported goods for Germany, offering a glimmer of hope for businesses and consumers alike as economic conditions potentially begin to stabilize.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com