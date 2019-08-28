German Import Prices Fall For Third Month

Germany’s import prices declined for a third straight month in July, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Import prices declined 2.1 percent year-on-year in July following a 2.0 percent decrease in June. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices decreased for a third straight month in July, down 0.2 percent after a 1.4 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decrease.

Export prices rose 0.2 percent annually in July, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.

