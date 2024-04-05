In February, import prices in Germany continued to fall, primarily due to reduced energy costs, according to data released by Destatis on Friday. The year-over-year decrease in import prices for February was 4.9%, a slightly slower rate than January’s 5.9% decline. The anticipated decrease was 4.6%. This represents a consistent downward trend in prices since March 2023.The data revealed that the annual fall in energy import prices was a significant 20.7%, largely attributable to a stark drop in natural gas prices. Simultaneously, import prices for intermediate goods saw a 6.8% decrease. In contrast, a modest 0.5% increase was observed in the prices of capital goods.Monthly data for February showed a 0.2% drop in import prices, after remaining unchanged in January.Additionally, the data revealed a 1.1% year-on-year decline in export prices in February, slightly less than the previous month’s 1.3% dip. There was, however, a 0.2% monthly increase in export prices in February, following a minor 0.1% recovery in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com