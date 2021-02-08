German Industrial Output Remains Flat In December

Germany’s industrial production remained flat in December, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.
Industrial production was unchanged compared to previous month, following a revised 1.5 percent rise in November. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise for December.
On a yearly basis, the decline industrial output eased to 1 percent from 2.5 percent a month ago.
Compared to February 2020, the month before the start of the restrictions due to the corona pandemic, production was still 3.6 percent lower in December.
In 2020 as a whole, production in the manufacturing sector was 8.5 percent lower than in the previous year, data showed.
