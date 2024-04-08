Germany’s industrial production showed signs of improvement in February 2024, as the latest data revealed a decrease of -4.9% compared to the same month a year ago. This marks an improvement from the previous month’s figure of -5.35% in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 08 April 2024, indicates a narrowing decline in industrial production year-over-year.The slight improvement in German industrial production in February is a positive signal for the country’s economy, which has been facing challenges in the manufacturing sector. The new figures suggest a potential rebound in industrial activity, although the year-over-year comparison still shows a decline. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the trajectory of Germany’s industrial production and its broader economic implications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com