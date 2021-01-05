German Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged In November

Germany’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, figures from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 4.5 percent in November. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

According to the labor force survey, 1.94 million people were unemployed in November, which was up by 15,000, or 0.5 percent.

Compared to last year, the number of unemployed persons increased by 593,000 or 43.7 percent.

The Federal Labor Agency is set to issue unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen at 6.1 percent, unchanged from November.

