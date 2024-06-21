Germany’s private sector experienced growth for the third consecutive month in June, albeit at a modest pace, as a notable and accelerated decline in manufacturing production tempered overall expansion, according to preliminary data from the purchasing managers’ survey conducted by S&P Global.The flash composite output index dropped to 50.6 in June, down from May’s 12-month peak of 52.4. The index had been projected to rise to 52.7. Nevertheless, a reading above 50 still indicates expansion within the sector.In the services sector, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to a two-month low of 53.5 in June, from 54.2 in May. Analysts had anticipated a rise to 54.4. The manufacturing sector continued to struggle, with the PMI falling to 43.4 in June from 45.4 in May, falling short of the forecasted 46.4.May saw new orders in Germany’s private sector signal a renewed decline, driven by a sharp drop in factory orders, which was partially offset by a moderate increase in service sector orders. Export orders showed strength, buoyed by heightened demand for services.Employment in the private sector decreased slightly for the first time in three months. Nonetheless, job creation persisted within the service sector, while the decline in manufacturing employment continued to deepen.The survey indicated faster reductions in backlogs of work across both monitored sectors, indicating a general easing of pressure on business capacity.Regarding prices, output price inflation edged up slightly in June from a 40-month low in May, as service inflation remained significantly above its historical average despite the deceleration in the rise of input costs.Looking forward, business optimism slightly declined from May’s 27-month high. Confidence in the services sector dropped to its lowest level since January, while manufacturing confidence remained unchanged from the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com