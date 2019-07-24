Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / German Private Sector Growth Lowest In 4 Months

German Private Sector Growth Lowest In 4 Months

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Germany’s private sector grew at the slowest pace in four months in July as the downturn in manufacturing continued, flash data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The flash composite purchasing managers’ index, or PMI fell to 51.4 in July from 52,6 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 52.3.

However, any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector.

The flash manufacturing PMI dropped to 43.1 in July from 45.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 45.2. This was the lowest reading in seven years.

The flash services PMI decreased to 55.4 in July from 55.8 in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a score of 55.2. The latest reading was the slowest in two months.

New business contracted for the fifth time in the past seven months in July and total new export orders declined for the eleventh straight month.

Backlogs of work fell in manufacturing at the fastest rate since June 2009 and rose slightly in the services sector, which led to the overall decline in six-and-a-half years.

Private sector job creation slowed sharply in July to the weakest since April 2015.

On the cost front, input price inflation eased to the lowest level in three years in July. Output prices rose at a slower pace, with the rate of inflation easing to the weakest since November 2016.

The overall business confidence was the lowest in four-and-a-half years.

“The health of German manufacturing went from bad to worse in July, according to the flash PMI data, raising the risk of the euro area’s largest member state entering a mild technical recession,” Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.