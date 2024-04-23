In April, Germany’s private sector witnessed its first expansion in ten months, bolstered by a substantial increase in services activity, according to data from S&P Global shared on a Tuesday. The preliminary composite output index significantly surpassed expectations, rising to 50.5 in April up from 47.7 in March. The anticipated reading had been at 48.6.Furthermore, the services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to a ten-month high of 53.3 in April, a rise from 50.1 in March. Economists had predicted that the index would ascend to 50.6.On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI slightly increased to 42.2 from 41.9 in March but fell short of the expected 42.8.Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, in conversation around the PMI figures, estimated that the GDP could potentially grow by 0.2% in the second quarter, succeeding an approximated 0.1% growth in the first quarter, with both figures in relation to the previous three-month period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com