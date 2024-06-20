In a notable development for the German economy, the Producer Price Index (PPI) has registered a standstill in May 2024, marking a 0.0% change. This follows a minimal growth of 0.2% observed in April 2024. The latest data was updated on June 20, 2024, painting a picture of stagnation in the cost of goods for producers.The Month-over-Month comparison shows that the German PPI, which measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output, has halted its upward trajectory. The previous month’s indicator at 0.2% had already signaled only marginal growth compared to the month before.Economists and market watchers will be keenly observing the coming months to see whether this trend signifies a temporary pause or a more entrenched economic issue. A stagnant PPI could have broader implications on inflation and economic growth expectations for Europe’s largest economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com