Germany's producer prices witnessed a continued decline in May, marking the slowest rate of decrease in the ongoing downward trend that commenced in July of the previous year, according to Destatis data released on Thursday.The annual producer price index dropped by 2.2 percent in May, a moderation compared to the 3.3 percent decrease recorded in April. This decline was slightly higher than the 2.0 percent fall anticipated by economists.Energy prices decreased by 6.4 percent year-on-year in May, compared to an 8.2 percent reduction in April. The significant drop in the prices of natural gas and electricity primarily contributed to this annual decrease in energy costs.Excluding the energy sector, producer prices showed no change compared to the previous year, while registering a 0.3 percent increase from the preceding month.Prices of intermediate goods fell by 1.8 percent annually, driven predominantly by reductions in the prices of paper, cardboard, and basic chemicals. Conversely, the prices for capital goods increased by 2.4 percent, and consumer goods saw a slight rise of 0.4 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices remained stable, contrasting with the 0.2 percent increase noted in April. Analysts had predicted an uptick of 0.3 percent in monthly prices.