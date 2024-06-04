Germany’s employment data for May will be released at 03:55 AM ET on Tuesday. Analysts project an increase of 7,000 in unemployment figures, following a stronger-than-expected rise of 10,000 in April. The unemployment rate is anticipated to remain stable at 5.9 percent.According to Daiwa Europe, jobless claims in Germany are likely to have seen a modest increase for the 17th consecutive month, yet the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.9 percent for the sixth straight month. The German economy dodged a recession in the first quarter by growing 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, driven by a recovery in exports and investment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com