Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, as reported by Destatis in the latest labor force survey released on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood steady at 3.2 percent in April. The study revealed a minimal decrease in the number of unemployed individuals, down by just 1,000 or 0.1 percent, totaling 1.42 million.In terms of unadjusted figures, the number of unemployed also reached 1.42 million, marking an increase of 67,000 or 4.9 percent compared to April 2023. This rise led to an unadjusted jobless rate of 3.2 percent, up from 3.1 percent the previous year. Additionally, the data indicated a slight growth in employment, with an increase of 25,000 individuals, or 0.1 percent, over the previous month. Approximately 45.8 million people residing in Germany were employed.