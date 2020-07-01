German Unemployment Rises In June

German unemployment increased less than expected in June, data from the Federal Employment Agency revealed Wednesday.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 69,000 in June, compared to economists’ forecast of 120,000. In May, the number of people out of work increased by 237,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.4 percent in June from 6.3 percent a month ago.

“The labor market remains under pressure due to the corona pandemic,” Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele said. However, the massive use of short-time work is stabilizing the labor market.

