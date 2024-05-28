Germany’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) exhibited a less steep year-over-year decline in April 2024, marking a change in trend from the previous month. According to the latest data updated on May 28, 2024, the WPI reached -1.8% in April 2024, improving from the -3.0% recorded in March 2024.The Wholesale Price Index serves as an important indicator for inflationary trends, reflecting the price changes of goods at the wholesale level before they reach consumers. The less severe decrease in April suggests some stabilization in the wholesale prices, although they are still in negative territory on a year-over-year basis.This recent data could signal easing pressures on businesses and the economy, potentially impacting inflation expectations and future monetary policy decisions. Analysts and investors will closely monitor forthcoming economic data to assess whether this trend continues in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com