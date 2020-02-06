Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Germany Construction Sector Growth Fastest In 10 Months

Germany Construction Sector Growth Fastest In 10 Months

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Germany’s construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in ten months in January and was the second fastest over past two years, led by home building and commercial activity, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.9 in January from 53.8 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Home building increased at the sharpest rate in ten months in January.

Commercial grew with the level of work on office spaces, manufacturing plants, retail centers and other commercial projects rising for the first time in seven months, albeit moderately.

Meanwhile, civil engineering activity decreased for the tenth straight month in January, though the decline was modest and the second-weakest.

Order book volumes increased for the third month in a row in January and the rate of growth was the fastest since February last year.

Additional staff were hired and expanding their use of subcontractors. The rate of job creation and the rise in sub-contractor usage were the strongest in ten months in January.

Supply chain pressures increased in January, with lead times on inputs lengthening to the greatest extent since May and the rate of cost inflation rose sharply to the highest in six months.

The degree of confidence remained subdued in January compared to the highs over the past four years and constructors reported moderate optimism towards the outlook for activity over the next 12 months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.