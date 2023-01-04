Germany import price inflation weakened more than expected to the lowest in nearly one-and-a half years in November, figures from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Import price inflation eased sharply to 14.5 percent in November from 23.5 percent in October. This was the lowest rate since June 2021, when prices gained 12.9 percent.

Prices were forecast to slow moderately to 18.0 percent.

Despite the overall slowdown, the increase in import prices was again driven by energy prices. Energy imports were 37.9 percent higher than in November 2021.

Excluding energy prices, import prices gained 9.7 percent from the last year but decreased 0.7 percent compared to October.

On a monthly basis, import prices declined for the third consecutive month in November. Import prices decreased 4.5 percent after falling 1.2 percent. This was bigger than economists’ forecast of 1.6 percent.

Export price inflation also slowed in November, but at a much moderate pace to 11.6 percent in November from 13.1 percent. Month-on-month, export prices slid 0.5 percent, following a 1.9 percent drop.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com