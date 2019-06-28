Germany Import Prices Fall For First Time Since Early 2018

Germany’s import prices declined for the first time in 14 months in May, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import prices fell 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in May, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in April. This was the first drop since March 2018, when prices decreased 0.3 percent. The pace of decline matched economists’ expectations.

Month-on-month, import prices slid 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent a month ago. This was the first decrease in four months.

At the same time, export price inflation slowed to 0.7 percent from 1.3 percent in April. On month, export prices fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to April’s 0.2 percent rise.

