Germany Import Prices Fall More Than Expected

Germany’s import prices declined at a faster-than-expected rate in June, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import prices declined 2.0 percent on a yearly basis in June, following a 0.2 percent fall in May. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices decreased 1.4 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent decline.

Export prices climbed 0.2 percent annually in June, following a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, export prices fell 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent in the prior month.

