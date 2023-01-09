Germany industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November, official data revealed Monday.

Industrial output grew 0.2 percent from October, when output was down by revised 0.4 percent, Destatis reported. Production was expected to gain 0.1 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production gained 0.5 percent.

Within total industry, intermediate goods output went up 1.1 percent and capital goods production gained 0.7 percent. By contrast, consumer goods output was down 1.5 percent.

Energy production advanced 3 percent on month, while construction output dropped 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent in November, data showed.

