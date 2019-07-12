Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Lowest Since Late 2016

Germany’s wholesale price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2016 in June, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Wholesale prices increased 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in June, slower than the 1.6 percent rise seen in May. This was the lowest since October 2016, when the rate was 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.5 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease since January 2019, when prices slid 0.7 percent.

