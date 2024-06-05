In a positive turn for Europe’s largest economy, Germany’s economic activity showed significant improvement in May, according to the latest data released on June 5, 2024. The HCOB Germany Composite PMI climbed from 50.6 in the previous reading to a robust 52.4.The increase marks a notable uptick in German business activity, signaling expansion as the PMI index moved further above the critical 50.0 threshold, which separates growth from contraction. This improvement contrasts with the stagnation seen in previous months and provides a hopeful outlook for the German economy.The gains were observed across both manufacturing and services sectors, highlighting a broad-based recovery. Analysts attribute this growth to a combination of increased domestic demand and a rebound in export orders, potentially setting the stage for sustained economic growth through the remainder of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com